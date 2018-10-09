Guerrero Jr. has three hits in Fall League opener

Toronto Blue Jays prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went 3-for-5 in his Arizona Fall League opener on Tuesday, with two doubles and three RBIs.

Guerrero Jr. started at third base and hit third in the order for the Surprise Saguaros, who cruised to a 10-2 victory over the Salt River Rafters.

Cavan Biggio, another Jays prospect, hit behind Guerrero Jr. in the order and went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored.

Biggio started in right field, despite spending the majority of the Minor League season playing in the infield.

Guerrero Jr. and Biggio are among seven Blue Jays prospects playing for the Saguaros, who are being managed by Canadian Stubby Clapp.

Clapp was named the Pacific Coast manager of the year after his season with the Memphis Redbirds, his second consecutive year winning the award.