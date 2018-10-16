Atkins: Hope to have a decision on next Manager in 3-4 weeks

Toronto Blue Jays prospect Vlad Guerrero Jr. was named the Arizona Fall League's Player of the Week after batting a league-leading .643 with six RBIs in three games with the Surprise Saguaros.

The 19-year-old Guerrero also led the Arizona Fall League in hits, doubles, and on-base percentage, and was second in slugging percentage (.929) and on-base plus slugging.

The top prospect batted .381 with 20 home runs and 78 RBIs during the regular season across four levels, including Triple-A.