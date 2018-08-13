Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was named the International League batter of the week after just his second week playing in Triple-A.

Guerrero Jr. joined the Buffalo Bisons on July 31 and is coming off a dominant week, which included home runs in four straight games before failing to reach base for the first time at the level on Sunday. He began the week with two straight three-hit games against the Gwinnett Braves.

In total, he recorded 11 hits, four home runs and five RBI with just one strikeout in six games over the week.

Since joining the Bisons, the 19-year-old is hitting .395 with seven RBI and four home runs.

The third baseman hit .402 with 14 home runs and 60 RBI in Double-A with the New Hampshire Fisher Cats before being promoted at the end of last month.