2h ago
Gushue, Dunstone set for Masters final
Brad Gushue, from St. John's, N.L., eliminated defending champion John Epping of Toronto 7-5 on Saturday in the tournament semifinal.
The Canadian Press
NORTH BAY, Ont. — The finals are set at the Masters Grand Slam of Curling event.
Brad Gushue, from St. John's, N.L., eliminated defending champion John Epping of Toronto 7-5 on Saturday in the tournament semifinal.
Gushue will face Matt Dunstone's Regina-based rink, who downed Scotland's Bruce Mouat 5-4 in the other men's semi.
Meanwhile, Tracy Fleury of East St. Paul, Man., will meet Japan's Sayaka Yoshimura in the women's final.
Fleury beat Anna Hasselborg of Sweden 7-5 while Yoshimura toppled Silvana Tirinzoni of Switzerland 7-4.
Both finals go Sunday.