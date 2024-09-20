LAS VEGAS -- — Megan Gustafson scored a career-high 24 points and the two-time defending champion Las Vegas Aces rolled to a 98-84 win over the Dallas Wings on Thursday night despite resting four starters.

The fourth-seeded Aces (27-13) open their best-of-three first-round series at home on Sunday against the fifth-seeded Seattle Storm.

Tiffany Hayes added 21 points for the Aces, who rested MVP favorite A'ja Wilson, as well as fellow Olympians Kelsey Plum, Chelsea Gray and Jackie Young. Sydney Colson scored 13 points, Kierstan Bell had 12 and Alysha Clark contributed 10.

Satou Sabally scored 25 to lead the Wings (9-31), who were without top scorer Arike Ogunbowale because of illness. Jaelyn Brown added 15 points, Kalani Brown and Natasha Howard had 13 apiece and Maddy Siegrist had 12.

The game was tied at 30 after the first quarter when the teams combined for 11 3-pointers. The Aces took control in the second quarter to lead 60-45 at the half. Las Vegas was 11 of 21 from 3-point range at the break.

The Aces pushed the lead to 88-68 after three quarters. Hayes scored the first basket of the fourth quarter before the Wings reeled off 13 points to get within nine with 4:47 remaining but they could get no closer.