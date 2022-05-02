Montreal pays their respect as Lafleur lies in state at the Bell Centre

It will be an emotional morning for the hockey world on Tuesday as a national funeral for Montreal Canadiens icon and Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur will be held at Mary, Queen of the World Cathedral in downtown Montreal.

The funeral can be seen live on TSN5, the TSN App and TSN Direct with coverage beginning at 10am et/7am pt.

Thousands of people gathered to pay tribute to the Montreal Canadiens legend on Sunday and Monday as Lafleur's body lay in state at the Bell Centre. The almost three-hour-long lineup to enter the Canadiens' home arena created a sense of camaraderie among fans of all ages — most of them were proudly wearing Lafleur's jersey.

Lafleur, who helped the Canadiens win the Stanley Cup in 1973, and then again four more times from 1976 to 1979, died on April 22 at the age of 70 following a battle with lung cancer.

Lafleur finished with a total of 560 goals and 793 assists for 1,353 points in 1,126 games over his 17-season career. He was later named one of the NHL's top-100 players of all-time.