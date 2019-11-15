ORLANDO, Fla. — Gyasi Zardes had a pair of goals to lead the United States past Canada 4-1 on Friday night in CONCACAF Nations League play.

Jordan Morris and Aaron Long also scored as the Americans (2-1-0) took a 3-0 lead in the first half.

Steven Vitoria replied for Canada (3-1-0 in Group A) in the second half.

The Canadians would have advanced to the final four of the Nations League with a win or a tie against the Americans.

Canada also needs to secure valuable ranking points to stay in the top six in CONCACAF. The top six teams in the region as of next June earn berths in the so-called Hex, the most direct route for World Cup qualifying.

The Canadians jumped into sixth in CONCACAF and 69th in the world after their 2-0 win over the U.S. (second in CONCACAF, 23rd in the world) on Oct. 15, but their place in the rankings is far from secure.

Panama, ninth in CONCACAF, hosted top-ranked Mexico in Nations League play later Friday, and a win would mean a significant jump in the rankings.

El Salvador sits seventh in CONCACAF, and while it doesn't have a lot of points to be gained from upcoming matches against Montserrat and the Dominican Republic, it currently trails Canada by just three ranking points.

Curacao was eighth in CONCACAF before losing to Costa Rica 2-1 on Thursday.

Morris volleyed the ball into the net from the back post on a quick redirect from a corner kick in the second minute of play. It was Morris's eighth goal at the international level.

Scott Arfield thought he had earned a free kick — or even a penalty — after being taken down near the box in the 20th minute but the officials kept the play going.

Morris sent a cross to Zardes, who scored on a header in the 23rd minute as the Americans quickly picked apart Canada's defence to take a 2-0 lead.

Lucas Cavallini and Samuel Piette got tied up with U.S. goalkeeper Brad Guzan in 30th minute while challenging for a high cross. After getting knocked to the ground Guzan exchanged words with the Canadians and had to be separated by the referee.

Poor defending again cost Canada in the 34th minute. Tim Ream sent in a long curling cross on a free kick outside the box and Long jumped up to send in a header to make it 3-0.

Milan Borjan earned a yellow card in the 45th minute while arguing a call with the referee. He was angry after the U.S. was awarded a penalty kick in the box after Alphonso Davis juggled the ball on his feet and then headed the ball to Borjan, who caught it.

Several Canadians had to restrain Borjan as he shouted at the official. After he was calmed the Canadians managed to clear the ball out of the area and keep it 3-0 heading into halftime.

Canada finally got on the scoreboard in the 72nd minute when Arfield's corner kick was tipped by Jonathan Osorio to Vitoria, who headed in near the back post.

The corner kick was made possible after Junior Hoilett fired a stinging shot at the top-left corner of the American goal but Guzan got a glove on it to send it over the crossbar.

Zardes rifled his second goal of the night into the net when a deflection bounced to him in the box. He was unmarked and able to settle the ball down before taking his shot.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2019.