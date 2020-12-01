Hauraney explains how the 'halo' may have helped save Grosjean's life

Haas F1 Team has confirmed current Formula 2 driver Nikita Mazepin will join the team next year on a multi-year contract.

Mazepin has long been rumoured to be joining the team, along with Michael Schumacher's son Mick, to replace the current driver lineup of Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grosjean.

The 21-year-old Russian is currently sixth in the F2 standings with one round remaining on the schedule. Mazepin is in his second season in F2 and has picked up two wins and five podiums in the series.

Mick Schumacher, who has yet to be confirmed by the team, is currently atop the F2 standings.