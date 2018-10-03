Habs not worried about hype surrounding Leafs, focused on themselves

The Montreal Canadiens have acquired defenceman Gustav Olofsson from the Minnesota Wild in exchange for forward William Bitten.

Olofsson, 23, cleared waivers earlier on Wednesday. He had eight assists in 41 games with the Wild last season, posting an even record.

A second-round draft pick of the Wild in 2013, Olofsson will report to the AHL's Laval Rocket. He is the second defenceman acquired by the Canadiens this week, along with Brett Kulak from the Calgary Flames. Kulak was also assigned to the Rocket.

Bitten, 20, was a third-round pick of the Canadiens in the 2016 NHL Draft.

He scored 20 goals and posted 64 points in 62 games with the OHL's Hamilton Bulldogs last season.