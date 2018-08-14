Could successful trade of their captains restore hope for Sens and Habs?

The Montreal Canadiens announced on Tuesday that team owner Geoff Molson, general manager Marc Bergevin, head coach Claude Julien and the coaching staff will attend captain Max Pacioretty's golf tournament, one day after a report on Twitter specified that the team brass was not planning to go.

"Canadiens owner Geoff Molson, general manager Marc Bergevin, as well as head coach Claude Julien and his coaching staff are pleased to confirm their presence at Max Pacioretty’s golf tournament, and are very proud of their captain’s involvement in the community," the Habs tweeted.

Canadiens owner Geoff Molson, general manager Marc Bergevin, as well as head coach Claude Julien and his coaching staff are pleased to confirm their presence at Max Pacioretty’s golf tournament, and are very proud of their captain’s involvement in the community. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) August 14, 2018

Laval Rocket analyst Raphael Doucet of RDS.ca and 91.9 sports radio in Montreal tweeted on Monday that the Canadiens' owner, GM and coach were not planning to attend Pacioretty's 'Captain's Golf Tournament,' which has been held in Montreal every August since 2016.

"Can confirm that, so far, Geoff Molson, Marc Bergevin and Claude Julien don't plan to attend Pacioretty's golf tournament," Doucet tweeted.

Je peux confirmer qu'à date ni Geoff Molson ni Marc Bergevin ni Claude Julien ne sera au tournoi de golf de Max Pacioretty le 28 août. #Habs #CH

Can confirm that, so far, Geoff Molson, Marc Bergevin and Claude Julien don't plan to attend Pacioretty's golf tournament. #Canadiens — Raphaël Doucet (@raphdoucet) August 13, 2018

Pacioretty, who has one season remaining on a six-year, $27 million contract, has been the subject of trade rumours for months and was reportedly almost traded at the NHL Draft to the Los Angeles Kings. Pacioretty then switched agents, parting ways with Pat Brisson and hiring Octogon Hockey's Allan Walsh.

Marc-Antoine Godin of The Athletic reported last month that Bergevin informed the winger that the Canadiens do not plan to negotiate a contract extension with him this summer and that "his intention is to trade Pacioretty as soon as possible."

Pacioretty, 29, scored 17 goals and added 20 assists over 64 games with the Habs last season, his 10th with the team. In 626 career games - all with Montreal - he's scored 226 goals and tallied 448 points.