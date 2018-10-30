Habs Ice Chips: Domi clicking with line mates on and off ice

Montreal Canadiens forward Paul Byron left Tuesday's matchup against the Dallas Stars with a lower-body injury and will not return, the team announced.

#Habs advise Byron won’t return tonight (lower body injury). — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) October 31, 2018

Byron was missing from the Canadiens' bench as they began the third period.

In 10 games so far this season, he has four goals and three assists. The 29-year-old was selcted in the sixth round (No. 179 overall) of the 2007 NHL Draft by the Buffalo Sabres. He also spent time with the Calgary Flames before arriving in Montreal.