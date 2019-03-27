The Montreal Canadiens have announced that Paul Byron won't make the trip to Columbus when the team takes on the Blue Jackets on Thursday night.

He left Tuesday's game against the Florida Panthers in the first period and did not return after getting injured in a fight with defenceman MacKenzie Weegar.

Byron dropped to the ice after Weegar landed an upper-cut to his face and struggled to keep his balance while being escorted off the ice by an official and team trainer. He did not return to the game, suffering what the team called an upper body injury.

Byron was suspended three games charging Weegar into the glass when the two teams last met at the Bell Centre in January.

“It’s something that happened that I would have preferred didn’t happen,” Canadiens head coach Claude Julien said of the fight after the game.

Byron had 15 goals and 15 assists in 53 games before Tuesday's game.