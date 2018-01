Habs relieved to hear Danault has been released from hospital

The Montreal Canadiens have claimed forward Logan Shaw off waivers from the Anaheim Ducks.

The 25-year-old Shaw was placed on waivers by the Ducks after two goals and six assists in 42 games this season.

A 2011 third round draft pick by the Florida Panthers, Shaw has 10 goals and 15 assists in 150 games split between the Ducks and Panthers.