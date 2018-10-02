The Montreal Canadiens announced on Tuesday that forward Jacob de la Rose will not travel with the team to Toronto for Wednesday night's season opener against the Maple Leafs due to what the team is calling a "cardiac episode."

MEDICAL UPDATE - Jacob de la Rose will not make the trip with the team today (cardiac episode). He was not cleared to travel by the team doctors, and will remain in Montreal for ongoing evaluation. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) October 2, 2018

The Habs say the 23-year-old Swede has not been cleared for travel by team doctors and will stay in Montreal for ongoing evaluation.

TSN's John Lu reports the incident in question took place after Saturday night's game against the Ottawa Senators in which de La Rose logged 13:03 of ice time.

A second-round pick in 2013, de la Rose is heading into his fifth NHL season.

He appeared in 55 games last year, scoring four goals and adding eight assists.

A native of Arvika, de la Rose played in five preseason games this fall, scoring a goal and adding an assist.