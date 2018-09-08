Montreal Canadiens prospect Jake Evans was released from the hospital Friday night and is back in Brossard for treatment, following the team's concussion protocol.

Evans was transported to hospital following Friday’s rookie game against the Ottawa Senators after he was knocked unconscious during the third period.

Evans was crossing the blueline when he was hit by Senators defenceman Jonathan Aspirot. The Canadiens player appeared to hit his head on the ice and had to be removed via stretcher.

Prior to being wheeled off the ice and taken to hospital, Evans was attended to by the doctors in the arena and was fully conscious and moving his limbs.

Canadiens forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi described the hit as dirty following the game while Senators coach Troy Mann believes the damage was done when Evans’ head hit the ice