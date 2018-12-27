Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price will miss at least the team's next two games due to a lower-body injury.

The Canadiens announced Thursday Price will not travel with team to Florida, where they will take on the Panthers on Friday and the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday.The Canadiens will complete their three-game road trip on Monday in Dallas against the Stars.

Price took part in practice on Thursday, but was forced to leave the session early.

The 31-year-old has a 15-10-4 record for the Canadiens this season with a .904 save percentage and a 2.84 goals-against average. He's struggled this month, posting a 3-5-2 record with a .886 save percentage and a 3.81 GAA.

The Canadiens will be forced to recall a goaltender from the AHL to replace Price. Antti Niemi, the only goaltender to see time in the Candiens crease other than Price this season, has appeared in eight games, posting a 4-3-1 record and an .876 save percentage with a 4.14 goals-against average.

Montreal sits fifth in the Atlantic Division exiting the holiday break and currently owns the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Price, who was limited to 12 games during the 2015-16 season due to a knee injury, is in the first season of an eight-year, $84 million contract extension signed in 2017.

