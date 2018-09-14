Veteran Joel Ward will join the Montreal Canadiens for training camp on a professional tryout contract.

Ward, 37, had five goals and 12 points in 52 games with the San Jose Sharks last season - the lowest totals of his career since appearing in 11 games as rookie with the Minnesota Wild in 2006-07.

He battled a shoulder injury last season and was a healthy scratch throughout the Sharks playoff run.

Ward, undrafted to begin his NHL career, is a veteran of 726 games with the Wild, Nashville Predators, Washington Capitals and Sharks. He has topped the 20-goal mark twice in his career, most recently with the Sharks in 2015-16.