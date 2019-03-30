Will the Canadiens find their way into a playoff spot?

Montreal Canadiens rookie Jesperi Kotkaniemi will not play Saturday against the Winnipeg Jets as the Canadiens chase the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Canadiens head coach Claude Julien told reporters after morning skate Kotkaniemi won't be in the lineup.

Jordan Weal will take Kotkaniemi's spot in the lineup while Matthew Peca will draw into the lineup and play of the fourth line, according to a report from The Athletic's Arpon Basu.

The third overall pick in the 2018 NHL Draft has 11 goals and 23 assists in 76 games this season.