MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens have named Joel Bouchard as coach of their American Hockey League affiliate, the Laval Rocket.

The 44-year-old Bouchard replaces Sylvain Lefebvre, who was fired at the end of the regular season after six years on the job.

The Canadiens also announced that Larry Carriere will no longer serve as general manager of the Rocket but will stay on as director of player personnel and remain senior adviser, hockey operations for the Canadiens. No new GM of the Rocket was named.

Bouchard had been general manager of the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada for seven years. He also coached the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League club since 2014-15. The Armada finished first in the QMJHL regular season but were eliminated in the final round of the playoffs by the Acadie-Bathurst Titan.

The Montreal native acted as general manager of Canada's team at the world junior championship, winning a silver medal in 2017 and gold in 2018. His world junior coach was Dominique Ducharme, who was recently named an assistant coach of the Canadiens.

Bouchard and Ducharme worked together as assistant coaches from 2008 to 2011 with the Montreal Juniors. Bouchard put together an ownership group that bought the club and relocated it to Blainville-Boisbriand in 2011.

Bouchard played 13 NHL seasons as a defencemen with the Calgary Flames. Nashville Predators, Dallas Stars, Phoenix Coyotes, New Jersey Devils, New York Rangers, Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Islanders. He was drafted by Calgary in 1992.