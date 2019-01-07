The Montreal Canadiens placed defenceman David Schlemko on waivers on Monday.

Schlemko has two assists in 18 games this season with the Canadiens and has not played since Dec. 20 due to an upper-body injury.

The 31-year-old carries a $2.1 million cap hit through next season and is the second player acquired by the Canadiens in the 2017 off-season to go on waivers this season. Defenceman Karl Alzner, who carries a $4.625 million cap cleared waivers in November and played 10 games in the AHL before being recalled by the Canadiens.

Schlemko had one assist in three games with the AHL's Laval Rocket last season during a conditioning assignment last season. He had one goal and five points in 37 games with the Canadiens last season.