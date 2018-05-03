Montreal Canadiens forward prospect Jake Evans underwent sports hernia surgery on Wednesday and will be sidelined 12 weeks to recover, the team announced.

The 21-year-old signed a two-year entry-level contract with the Habs on April 9.

A seventh-round selection in 2014 out of the OJHL's St. Mike's Buzzers, Evans finished up his four-year NCAA career with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in early April.

In 158 career games for the Irish, Evans scored 41 goals and 97 assists, including 13 goals and 33 assists in his senior year in which he served as team captain.

A native of Toronto, Evans was the recipient of the 2018 Senior CLASS Award, given to Division I hockey's top student-athlete in his senior year.