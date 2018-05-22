The Montreal Canadiens re-signed goaltender Antti Niemi on a one-year, $950,000 contract on Tuesday.

The team announced the contract is a one-way deal for the Finnish goaltender, who was waived by both the Pittsburgh Penguins and Florida Panthers this season.

Niemi posted 7-5-4 record with a 2.46 goals-against average and a .929 save percentage with the Canadiens after struggling with both the Penguins and Panthers. With the three teams, he compiled a 7-9-4 record with a 3.12 GAA and a .911 save percentage on the season.

He was slated to become an unrestricted free-agent this summer after completing a three-year, $13.5 million contract signed with the Dallas Stars in 2015.

As TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun notes, the Canadiens still have roster flexibilty with their goaltenders since 24-year-old Charlie Lindgren will not require waivers to be sent down next season. Lindgren had a 4-8-2 record with a 3.03 GAA and a .908 save percentage in 14 starts with the Canadiens this summer.

The 34-year-old has appeared in 447 career NHL contests with the Chicago Blackhawks, San Jose Sharks, Stars, Penguins, Panthers, and Canadiens. He owns a 234-134-55 record with a 2.52 GAA and a .913 save percentage over his career.

He won a Stanley Cup with the Blackhawks in 2010, his second season in the league.