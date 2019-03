The Montreal Canadiens have recalled goaltender Charlie Lindgren from the AHL's Laval Rocket.

Lindgren has played 33 games for the Rocket this season, posting an 11-14-6 record to go along with a 2.94 goals-against average and .884 save percentage.

In 17 career NHL games, he has a 7-8-2 record, 2.78 goals-against average, and two shutouts.

The 25-year-old signed as a free agent with Montreal in March 2016.