Montreal Canadiens rookie defenceman Jarret Tyszka was released from hospital Monday night and is following the team's concussion protocol after being stretchered off the ice during a game on Sunday.

Mise à jour médicale: Jarret Tyszka a obtenu son congé de l’hôpital, et suit le protocole de commotion cérébrale de l’équipe.



Tyszka, 19, was driven face first into the end boards by Toronto Maple Leafs player Hudson Elynuik. Elynuik was given a major for cross-checking and a match penalty for the play.

Tyszka was selected by the Habs in the fifth round in 2017. He spent last season with the WHL's Seattle Thunderbirds, recording eight goals and 32 assists.