Barzal focused on his game, not Rookie of the Year honours

Montreal Canadiens forward Andrew Shaw is out indefinitely with a lower-body injury and will be re-evaluated in seven to 10 days, the team announced Monday.

Medical update: Andrew Shaw suffered a lower-body injury on January 13

against Boston. He will be out indefinitely, and his condition will be re-evaluated in 7-10 days. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 15, 2018

Shaw suffered the injury on Jan. 13 against the Boston Bruins. In 43 games so far this season, the 26-year-old has 10 goals and nine assists.

The Canadiens also claimed forward Logan Shaw off waivers from the Anaheim Ducks Monday.

Montreal will be back in action at the Bell Centre Monday night against the New York Islanders.