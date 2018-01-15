7h ago
Habs' Shaw out indefinitely with LBI
TSN.ca Staff
Montreal Canadiens forward Andrew Shaw is out indefinitely with a lower-body injury and will be re-evaluated in seven to 10 days, the team announced Monday.
Shaw suffered the injury on Jan. 13 against the Boston Bruins. In 43 games so far this season, the 26-year-old has 10 goals and nine assists.
The Canadiens also claimed forward Logan Shaw off waivers from the Anaheim Ducks Monday.
Montreal will be back in action at the Bell Centre Monday night against the New York Islanders.