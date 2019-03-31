McLennan: 'It was a perfect 60 minutes from the Canadiens'

The Montreal Canadiens announced Sunday the team has signed forward Ryan Poehling and goaltender Cayden Primeau to three-year entry-level contracts.

Poehling will join the Canadiens for the remainder of the 2018-19 season.

The Habs selected Poehling 25th overall in 2017 and has spent the past three seasons at St. Cloud State. The 20-year-old had eight goals and 23 assists in 36 games in the NCAA this season.

Primeau was a seventh round pick (199th overall) of the Habs at the 2017 NHL Draft.

He compiled a 44-18-6 record, a 2.00 goals-against average and a .932 save percentage in two seasons at Northeastern.

Primeau will join the AHL's Laval Rocket on a professional tryout contract for the remainder of the season.