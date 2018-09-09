Two days after Jake Evans was stretchered off the ice after a hit in the team's game against the Ottawa Senators, another Habs player had to be stretchered off the ice Sunday.

Defenceman Jarret Tyszka was driven face first into the end boards by Toronto Maple Leafs player Hudson Elynuik.

Elynuik was given a major for cross-checking and a match penalty for the play.

Tyszka was selected by the Habs in the fifth round in 2017. He spent last season with the WHL's Seattle Thunderbirds, recording eight goals and 32 assists.