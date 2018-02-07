Montreal Canadiens defenceman Shea Weber skated on Wednesday morning for the first time since playing in the NHL 100 Classic on Dec. 16.

TSN's John Lu reports Weber skated for roughly 15 minutes before the Canadiens took to the ice for practice. Canadiens head coach Claude Julien said Saturday Weber had shed the walking boot on his injured foot, but remained without a timetable for his return.

Weber, who has been dealing with a foot injury throughout the season, was shut down by the Canadiens after logging 22:58 of ice time in their 3-0 loss to the Ottawa Senators at TD Place Stadium.

The 32-year-old has six goals and 16 points in 26 games this season while averaging 25:21 of ice time per contest.

The Canadiens, who will visit the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday, used the following lines at Wednesday's practice:

Pacioretty - Byron - Hudon

Lehkonen - Plekanec - Gallagher

Galchenyuk - Drouin - Scherbak/Carr

Deslauriers - Froese/De La Rose - L. Shaw

D

Alzner - Petry

Morrow - Benn

Mete - Schlemko

Jerabek

G

Price

Niemi