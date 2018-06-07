Halep on pressure of chasing first slam: 'Now it feels normal a little bit'

Top-ranked Simona Halep will have another shot in the French Open final.

Twice the runner-up in Paris, Halep has qualified for the final by defeating 2016 champion Garbine Muguruza 6-1, 6-4.

Halep converted her first match point when Muguruza sent a final backhand long.

Halep will play Sloane Stephens in Saturday's final.

Stephens advanced to the French Open final for the first time on Thursday, beating Madison Keys 6-4, 6-4 in an all-American semifinal on Court Philippe Chatrier.

The 10th-seeded Stephens will bid for her second major title when she takes on Halep.

Stephens lost her serve for the first time against Keys when serving for the match at 5-2.

After the 13th-seeded Keys held for 5-4, Stephens served out victory at the second attempt. She won on her first match point with a backhand winner down the line.

The friends hugged at the net, both smiling.

The 25-year-old Stephens won last year's U.S. Open for her first major, beating Keys in the final.

It will be Halep's second consecutive Grand Slam final after she lost the title match at the Australian Open in January.

"I played again one of my best matches on clay," Halep said after coming back from a break down in the second set.

Halep is guaranteed to remain the world No. 1 after the tournament.