Halep on pressure of chasing first slam: 'Now it feels normal a little bit'

Top-ranked Simona Halep will have another shot in the French Open final.

Twice the runner-up in Paris, Halep has qualified for the final by defeating 2016 champion Garbine Muguruza 6-1, 6-4.

Halep converted her first match point when Muguruza sent a final backhand long.

Halep will play Madison Keys or Sloane Stephens in Saturday's final.

It will be Halep's second consecutive Grand Slam final after she lost the title match at the Australian Open in January.

"I played again one of my best matches on clay," Halep said after coming back from a break down in the second set.

Halep is guaranteed to remain the world No. 1 after the tournament.