HALIFAX — Jordan Dumais of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League's Halifax Mooseheads has been suspended five games after being charged with impaired driving earlier this month.

Halifax police arrested the 19-year-old winger on March 1 when a vehicle was stopped around 2:20 a.m. for a traffic violation.

Dumais is scheduled to appear in court at a later date to face two impaired driving charges, police said in an email.

The QMJHL suspension for Dumais, who played for Canada at the 2024 world junior hockey championship and is a draft pick of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, was announced Friday.

The league didn't specifically mention the charges in announcing the ban, but said the player "violated the QMJHL and the team's code of conduct."

The Montreal native has 16 goals and 47 points in 21 games for the Mooseheads in an injury-plagued 2023-24 campaign.

Dumais sat out Halifax's 4-2 win over the Charlottetown Islanders on Thursday before the suspension was announced. He will miss the team's three remaining regular-season contests along with its playoff opener.

The five-foot-eight, 169-pound winger had one goal and one assist at the world juniors in Sweden, where Canada crashed out in the quarterfinals to Czechia.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 15, 2024.