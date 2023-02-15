BOUCHERVILLE, Que. — Halifax Mooseheads forward Zachary L'Heureux has been suspended for 10 games by the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, the league's director of player safety Eric Chouinard announced Wednesday.

L'Heureux, 19, had been suspended indefinitely after a video posted on social media showed the player directing his stick towards fans following a Feb. 8 game in Gatineau, Que.

Chouinard said L'Heureux's gesture "simply can't be tolerated" by the league and noted the player is a repeat offender who had been previously suspended "on several occasions."

L'Heureux, a first-round pick (27th overall) of the Nashville Predators in the 2021 NHL Draft, has scored 18 goals and had 19 assists in 24 games this season with the Mooseheads.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2023.