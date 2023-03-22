Nashville Predators prospect Zachary L'Heureux and the Halifax Mooseheads continue their push for the top seed in the QMJHL as they take on Giovanni Morneau and the Charlottetown Islanders on Wednesday.

Watch the Mooseheads take on the Islanders LIVE at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m PT on TSN+

The Mooseheads are locked in a battle with the Quebec Remparts for the top seed in the league with both teams at 103 points with three games left in the regular season.

Halifax is coming off an 8-5 victory over the Moncton Wildcats on Sunday afternoon.

QMJHL leading scorer Jordan Dumas and forward Josh Lawrence led the way for the Mooseheads, each registering two goals and an assist while defenceman Brady Schultz added three assists. Dumas, a Columbus Blue Jackets prospect, leads the league with 52 goals and 130 points in 61 games.

Top prospect Mathieu Cataford and forwards Evan Boucher, Reece Peitzsche, Attilio Biasca also scored for the Mooseheads. Cataford sits 42nd on Bob McKenzie's draft ranking list with 31 goals and 73 points in 65 games this season.

Goaltender Mathis Rousseau's record improved to 35-11-3 in the victory after stopping 24 of 29 shots on Sunday and has a .911 save percentage and 2.89 goals-against average this season.

The matchup with the Islanders could be a potential playoff preview with Charlottetown sitting in eighth place in the Eastern Conference with 59 points.

The Islanders are battling for playoff positioning and are one point behind the seventh place Cape Breton Eagles and three points back of sixth place Drakkar Baie-Comeau.

They are coming off a 4-3 shootout loss to the Saint John Sea Dogs on Sunday afternoon despite holding the lead for large portions of the game

Rookie Ross Campbell led the way for the Islanders scoring a pair of goals while fellow rookie Lucas Romeo also potted one.

Goaltender Dixon Grimes stopped 43 of 46 shots in the loss and now has a 0-7-0 record with a .870 save percentage and 4.54 goals-against average.

The Mooseheads and Islanders have faced each other seven times this season with the Mooseheads holding a 5-1-1 advantage.

The two teams will face each other one more time to end the season on Saturday.