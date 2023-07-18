Doneil Henry has a new home.

The Canadian Premier League's Halifax Wanderers announced the signing of the veteran Canada defender on Tuesday. The deal is for the remainder of the 2023 season with an option for 2024.

Henry, 30, most recently suited up for Major League Soccer side Minnesota United.

“As every Canadian soccer fan knows, it’s going to be a pleasure to have Doneil part of our team and add his experience to our group,” Wanderers head coach Patrice Gheisar said in a statement. “I think this is huge for the league overall, but also a statement that he believes in Halifax as he would have had many options. I’m excited that he wants to come here as part of his journey.”

A native of Brampton, Ont., Henry is a product of the Toronto FC academy and has made 120 MLS appearances over nine seasons with TFC, Vancouver Whitecaps and Los Angeles FC. Henry also had stints with West Ham United and Blackburn Rovers.

Internationally, Henry has been capped 44 times by the CanMNT, but was ruled out of the 2022 World Cup with injury.