Long-time Utah Jazz head coach and Hall of Famer Jerry Sloan died Friday at the age of 78 due to due to complications from Parkinson’s disease and Lewy body dementia.

“Jerry Sloan will always be synonymous with the Utah Jazz. He will forever be a part of the Utah Jazz organization and we join his family, friends and fans in mourning his loss," the Jazz said in a statement following his death. "We are so thankful for what he accomplished here in Utah and the decades of dedication, loyalty and tenacity he brought to our franchise.

“Our Hall of Fame coach for 23 years, Jerry had a tremendous impact on the Jazz franchise as expressed by his banner hanging in the arena rafters. His 1,223 Jazz coaching wins, 20 trips to the NBA Playoffs and two NBA Finals appearances are remarkable achievements. His hard-nosed approach only made him more beloved. Even after his retirement, his presence at Jazz games always brought a roaring response from the crowd.

“Like Stockton and Malone as players, Jerry Sloan epitomized the organization. He will be greatly missed. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his wife, Tammy, the entire Sloan family and all who knew and loved him.”

Sloan spent 23 years as the head coach of the Jazz, leading the team to two NBA Finals appearances and seven division titles. Sloan also finished his career with the third-most wins in NBA history with 1,221.

Sloan also played in the NBA from 1965-1976 and was a two-time NBA All-Star.

