The first time he toed the rubber in the playoffs, Roy Halladay threw only the second no-hitter in postseason history. In 2019, the late former Toronto Blue Jays and Philadelphia Phillies ace will have his first chance to enter the Baseball Hall of Fame as he joins nine other first-time eligible players on the ballot.

Halladay captured the American League Cy Young Award with the Blue Jays in 2003 after posting a 22-7 record and 3.25 ERA in 266 innings. He would win a second Cy Young award, this time in the National League, after going 21-10 with a 2.44 ERA in 250.2 innings for the 2010 Phillies.

An eight-time All-Star, Halladay posted a career 203-105 record over the course of his 16-year career, with a 3.38 ERA and 1.18 WHIP. He finished his career with 67 complete games and led the league seven times, while also topping the innings pitched list four times.

Halladay was tragically killed in a plane accident last November in Florida.

Two pitching greats who made their mark in pinstripes will also be on the ballot for the first time next year.

After starting 10 games in his rookie season, Mariano Rivera transitioned to the bullpen and became the greatest closer the game has ever seen. In 19 seasons, all spent with the New York Yankees, Rivera earned 652 saves, placing him first on the all-time list.

The Panama native posted an additional 42 saves in 96 postseason games with an 8-1 record and 0.70 ERA. He is a five-time World Series champion and was named MVP of the 1999 Series, along with also being MVP of the 2003 ALCS.

Rivera finished in the top-five of Cy Young Award voting five-times and was also named to the All-Star Game 13 times.

Another five-time World Series champion will be eligible in 2019, as former New York Yankees and Houston Astros starter Andy Pettitte will also appear on the ballot.

Pettitte’s 19 postseason wins are the most in MLB history, and he had a 19-11 record with a 3.81 ERA in 44 career playoff starts. He also made 521 regular-season starts, posting a 256-153 mark with a career 3.85 ERA. He finished top-six in Cy Young Award voting five times.

The Baton Rouge, La., native also admitted that he used Human Growth Hormone (HGH) in 2002 to recover from an elbow injury.

Roy Oswalt played 13 seasons for the Houston Astros, Philadelphia Phillies, Texas Rangers and Colorado Rockies and posted a 163-102 record with a 3.36 career ERA.

The former 23rd round pick was named MVP of the 2005 NLCS after going 2-0 with a 1.29 ERA to help the Astros eliminate the St. Louis Cardinals.

He won 20 games twice, 2004 and 2005, and was named to the All-Star team three times.

Lance Berkman made the All-Star team six times over his 15 season career with the Houston Astros, New York Yankees, St. Louis Cardinals and Texas Rangers.

Berkman hit 366 career homers and posted a .293 batting average.

Todd Helton captured four Silver Slugger Awards and three Gold Glove Awards playing first base for the Colorado Rockies during his 17-year MLB career.

Helton captured a batting title in 2000 with a .372 average, he also hit 42 homers and a league leading 147 RBIs.

Juan Pierre, Kevin Youkilis, Darren Oliver and Michael Young are also eligible for the first time in 2019.