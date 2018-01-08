The Hamilton Bulldogs adding some Memorial Cup and Gold Medal experience to their roster.

The team announced they've acquired forward Robert Thomas from the London Knights in exchange for last year's first round pick Connor McMichael and package of draft picks.

Thomas, who won gold with team Canada at last week's World Junior Championships, has 20 goals and 26 assists in 27 games with the Knights this season where he also served as the captain.

The 18-year-old native of Aurora, Ontario was selected 20th overall in last year's draft by the St. Louis Blues.

In addition to McMichael, who the Bulldogs selected 11th overall in the 2017 OHL Priority Selection, Hamilton also sent a second round pick in 2021, as well as conditional second round picks in 2020, 2025, 2026, and a conditional third round pick in 2022.

The Bulldogs currently lead the OHL's Eastern Conference by seven points and were recently ranked number six in the CHL's latest top ten rankings.

Hamilton is back in action Friday when they face the London Knights at Budweiser Gardens.