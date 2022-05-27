NORTH BAY, Ont. — Jan Mysak netted a hat trick as the Hamilton Bulldogs blanked the North Bay Battalion 6-0 Friday to complete a four-game sweep and advance to the J. Ross Robertson Cup final.

Marco Costantini needed to make only 18 saves to record the shutout as the Bulldogs dominated the Battalion outshooting them by 14 shots.

Arber Xhekaj, Avery Hayes and George Diaco scored Hamilton's other goals.

The three markers that Mysak potted were his first three of the post-season.

North Bay netminder Dom DiVincentiis made 26 saves in the loss.

The series sweep was the Bulldogs' third straight of these playoffs as they hold a perfect 12-0 record entering the championship round.

Hamilton was the OHL regular-season champion, amassing 107 points with a 51-12-3-2 record.

The Bulldogs now await the winner of the Windsor Spitfires-Flint Firebirds Western Conference final series, which got evened up at 2-2 Friday after took Game 4, 4-2.

Game 5 of that series goes Sunday in Windsor.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 27, 2022.