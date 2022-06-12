The road to the 2022 Memorial Cup tournament continues as the Hamilton Bulldogs and Windsor Spitfires battle for the series lead in Game 5 of the Ontario Hockey League final.

The game can be seen LIVE on TSN4, the TSN App and TSN Direct at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT.

Bulldogs defenceman Gavin White was the hero in Game 4 where he fired the game-winner at 7:31 of overtime to beat the Spitfires 3-2 and even the series 2-2.

Bulldogs forward Logan Morrison had a goal and assist while defenceman Nathan Staios also scored for Hamilton.

New York Rangers prospect Will Cuylle and forward Josh Currie scored for the Spitfires.

Bulldogs goaltender Marco Constantini stopped 20 of 22 shots for the victory while Spitfires netminder Mathias Onuska stopped 41 of 44 shots in a losing effort.

Game 6 is in Windsor on Monday and can be seen live on TSN4 at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.