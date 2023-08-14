The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced Monday they have added global punter Bailey Flint to the suspended list.

Flint, an Australia-born product of the University of Toledo, has played in eight games for the Tiger-Cats this season, averaging 44.7 yards per punt on 53 attempts this season.

The 26-year-old was selected by the Tiger-Cats with the second overall pick in the 2022 CFL Global Draft.

The Tiger-Cats recently acquired global punter Kaare Vedvik from the Saskatchewan Roughriders in exchange for American quarterback Antonio Pipkin.

Vedvik, 29, suited up in 22 games for the Roughriders over three seasons (2021-23) totaling 135 punts for 6,048 yards.