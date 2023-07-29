Indications are quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell is dealing with a serious injury after being hurt late in Friday's game, reports TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor.

The Tiger-Cats expect to learn more on Saturday.

“Indications are Bo Levi Mitchell’s injury suffered at the end of last night’s game is serious, just as it appeared when he had to be carried off the field. @Ticats expect to learn more later today.” #CFL #Ticats — Dave Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) July 29, 2023

Mitchell suffered the injury on the second-last play of the matchup and was later seen on crutches with a walking boot. Hamilton head coach Orlondo Steinauer told reporters after the game Mitchell had trouble walking.

“He wasn’t well enough to walk off or even limp off and that’s usually not a good sign, but we’ll remain positive until we get the final answer,” said the Ticats coach.

Mitchell threw for 354 yards and had two touchdowns with five interceptions as the Tiger-Cats held off the Ottawa Redblacks 16-12.

It was his first game since Week 2, where he suffered a hip injury that kept him out until he made his return Friday.

Hamilton now sits 3-4 on the season, good for second place in the East Division behind the Toronto Argonauts (5-0).