Hamilton Tiger-Cats quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell returned to practice Monday after missing the last month due to a lower-body injury, according to Louie Butko of CHCH News.

Mitchell was injured in the fourth quarter of the Ticats' Week 2 loss to the Toronto Argonauts. The 33-year-old walked gingerly to the medical tent after taking a hit in the endzone.

TSN's Matthew Scianitti added that Mitchell knelt at the sideline and felt his quad and hamstring area.

QB Bo Levi Mitchell is back practicing with the Tiger-Cats today. Has been out since suffering a lower body injury in Week 2 vs. the Argos.

Mitchell completed 16 passes for 158 yards and two end zone interceptions prior to his exit against the Argos. Backup quarterback Matthew Shiltz entered the game and completed 13 of his 14 pass attempts for 115 yards and a touchdown.

The Ticats placed Mitchell on the six-game injured list hours before their Week-3 game against the Montreal Alouettes the following week.

Mitchell is in his first season with the Tiger-Cats after the team acquired his rights in a trade with the Calgary Stampeders.

Mitchell played 10 seasons for the Stampeders, winning Grey Cup titles and Grey Cup MVP honours in 2014 and 2018.

The native Texan played in 18 games for the Stampeders last season, completing 160 passes for 2,010 yards and nine touchdowns.

After being injured in the Ticats' Week 6 win over the Edmonton Elks, Shiltz was placed on the six-game injured list after suffering an apparent leg injury.

Eastern Michigan University product Taylor Powell got his first start under centre last week against the Argonauts, throwing for 283 yards and an interception in the Ticats' 31-15 loss.

The Ticats have not yet announced a starter for their game against the Ottawa Redblacks in Week 8.