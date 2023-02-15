The Hamilton Tiger-Cats signed defensive lineman Ja’Gared Davis on Wednesday.

The pass rusher returns to Hamilton after winning the Grey Cup last season with the Toronto Argonauts.

The 32-year-old suited up in 14 regular season games and two playoff games for the Toronto Argonauts in 2022, registering 36 defensive tackles, one tackle for loss and four pass knockdowns.

The 6’1, 238-pound native of Crockett, Texas has played 89 games over six seasons in the Canadian Football League with the Argonauts (2022), Tiger-Cats (2019-22) and Calgary Stampeders (2016-18), registering 256 total tackles, 49 quarterback sacks, three interceptions, 10 forced fumbles and two defensive touchdowns.

Davis is a three-time CFL East Division All-Star (2019, ’21, ’22) and has played in the Grey Cup game in each of his six seasons in the CFL, winning the championship twice (2018 and 2022).