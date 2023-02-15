The Hamilton Tiger-Cats signed defensive lineman Ja’Gared Davis on Wednesday.

The pass rusher returns to Hamilton after winning the Grey Cup last season with the Toronto Argonauts.

The 32-year-old suited up in 14 regular season games and two playoff games for the Toronto Argonauts in 2022, registering 36 defensive tackles, one tackle for loss and four pass knockdowns.

The 6’1, 238-pound native of Crockett, Texas has played 89 games over six seasons in the Canadian Football League with the Argonauts (2022), Tiger-Cats (2019-22) and Calgary Stampeders (2016-18), registering 256 total tackles, 49 quarterback sacks, three interceptions, 10 forced fumbles and two defensive touchdowns.

Davis is a three-time CFL East Division All-Star (2019, ’21, ’22) and has played in the Grey Cup game in each of his six seasons in the CFL, winning the championship twice (2018 and 2022).

Ticats sign Boateng, Thurman

The Tiger-Cats continued adding to their defensive line on Wednesday, signing national lineman Kwaku Boateng. The 27-year-old spent last season with the Ottawa Redblacks but missed the season due to injury. Over four seasons with the Redblacks and Edmonton Elks, Boateng has recorded 83 total tackles, 25 sacks and two forced fumbles.

Hamilton also added American linebacker Jameer Thurman. The 28-year-old started 15 games for the Calgary Stampeders last year, tallying 75 total tackles, two forced fumbles, and three interceptions. In 64 career games, all with the Stamps, Thurman has registered 300 total tackles, six sacks, six interceptions, and eight pass knockdowns. He was a part of the Stampeders Grey Cup winning team in 2018.