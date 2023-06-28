Hamilton Tiger-Cats defensive back Chris Edwards was one of three players issued fines by the CFL on Wednesday.

Edwards was given the maximum fine for unsportsmanlike conduct for his actions following the Ticats' 38-12 loss to the Montreal Alouettes last Friday. After offering a handshake to Als receiver Austin Mack, with whom he did battle all night, Edwards pulled back his hand and shoved Mack to the ground.

Saskatchewan Roughriders wide receiver Samuel Emilus was also fined for his hit on Calgary Stampeders DB Jonathan Moxey during the Green Riders' 29-26 win on Saturday.

Edmonton Elks defensive lineman J-Min Pelley was fined for a tourist hit on Toronto Argonauts receiver B.J. Byrd during the Argos' 43-31 win on Sunday. The league defines a "tourist hit" as unnecessary physical contact against a player out of a play, who would not reasonably anticipate contact or throwing the ball carrier to the ground after the play is ruled dead.

The amount that each player was fined was undisclosed as per league policy.