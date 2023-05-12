The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced Friday they have signed Canadian offensive lineman David Beard to a contract extension through the 2024 season.

The 30-year-old from Sherwood Park, Alta., played in seven games for the Tiger-Cats last season after being acquired mid-season from the Edmonton Elks.

Beard played seven seasons for the Elks (2015-22) after being drafted by them with the 16th overall pick in the 2015 CFL Draft.

A product of the University of Alberta, Beard has played in 101 career Canadian Football League games.

Beard was named the Elks' Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman in 2019.