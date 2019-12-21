2h ago
Ticats investigating Lawrence's tweets
The Hamilton Tiger-Cats are aware of the recent activity on Simoni Lawrence's Twitter account and the team is investigating, TSN's Matthew Scianitti reported. Scianitti added the team is working off the presumption that Lawrence's account has been hacked.
TSN.ca Staff
