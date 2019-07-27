Tiger-Cats' Masoli out for the season with torn ACL

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced Saturday that quarterback Jeremiah Masoli will miss the remainder of the season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.

Masoli suffered the injury with the five minutes left in the first quarter in Friday's game against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Tim Hortons Field. The Tiger-Cats would later go on to win the game 23-15.

The California native is second in the CFL in passing touchdowns (nine), third in completions (125) and passing yards (1,576) and is tied for fourth in rushing touchdowns (four).

The Tiger-Cats currently sit atop the CFL standings with a 5-1 record.