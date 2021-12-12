37m ago
Ticats lead Blue Bombers at halftime after Evans injury
So far, so good for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. A touchdown catch from Steven Dunbar late in the second quarter gave the home side a 10-7 lead over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers heading into halftime of the 108th Grey Cup.
TSN.ca Staff
The Bombers' scores came on two field goals from Sergio Castillo, one in each quarter, and a rouge.
The Tiger-Cats made a change at quarterback in the middle of the second quarter as Dane Evans was injured on an awkward tackle by Winnipeg's Jackson Jeffcoat at the end of a scramble. Evans was helped off the field and to the locker room while Jeremiah Masoli took over under centre, going 6-8 for 65 yards and a touchdown after entering.
The Tiger-Cats have not said whether or not Evans will be able to return to the game.
The Bombers are looking to repeat as Grey Cup champs after defeating the Tiger-Cats in 2019, while Hamilton is trying to win their first Grey Cup since 1999.
Hamilton-based band The Arkells will be on to perform the Grey Cup Halftime Show.