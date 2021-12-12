So far, so good for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

A touchdown catch from Steven Dunbar late in the second quarter gave the home side a 10-7 lead over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers heading into halftime of the 108th Grey Cup.

The Bombers' scores came on two field goals from Sergio Castillo, one in each quarter, and a rouge.

The Tiger-Cats made a change at quarterback in the middle of the second quarter as Dane Evans was injured on an awkward tackle by Winnipeg's Jackson Jeffcoat at the end of a scramble. Evans was helped off the field and to the locker room while Jeremiah Masoli took over under centre, going 6-8 for 65 yards and a touchdown after entering.

The Tiger-Cats have not said whether or not Evans will be able to return to the game.

The Bombers are looking to repeat as Grey Cup champs after defeating the Tiger-Cats in 2019, while Hamilton is trying to win their first Grey Cup since 1999.

Hamilton-based band The Arkells will be on to perform the Grey Cup Halftime Show.