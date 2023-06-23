The Hamilton Tiger-Cats, who opened their season with consecutive losses to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Toronto Argonauts, host the Montreal Alouettes for their 2023 home opener.

Watch the Tiger-Cats vs. Alouettes LIVE on TSN, TSN.ca and TSN App at 7:30pm ET/4:30pm PT.

Hamilton will be without their prize addition from the off-season, quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell, who was injured against the Argos in the fourth quarter. It will be Matthew Shiltz leading the offence.

Shiltz threw for 118 yards in relief against the Argonauts last Sunday, on 13-of-14 passing with a touchdown after Mitchell was injured.

The Alouettes, meanwhile, earned a victory over the Ottawa Redblacks in their season opener before taking a rest last week on a bye week.

Cody Fajardo, who joined the Alouettes this offseason after spending the previous four years with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, was efficient in the season opener, passing for 161 yards with a 70 per cent completion rating and adding a rushing touchdown.

A key element the Alouettes will look to correct in their offence is the rushing attack - after rushing for over 4.5 yards per carry in each of his last two seasons, William Stanback was bottled up in Week 1 against the Redblacks. He totaled just 43 yards on 16 carries for an average of 2.7 YPC.

Last year, the Tiger-Cats were an East Division-leading 6-3 at home, but just 2-7 away from Tim Hortons field. A return to form from 2022 will help them get back in the playoff race in the division.